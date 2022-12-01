Simon Jordan has hinted that he doesn’t think the likes of Chelsea would be getting value for money if they spent £100million on signing West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

The England international has not been at his best in this winter’s World Cup, and Jordan has admitted to talkSPORT that he’s been a little underwhelmed by the 23-year-old, joking that there’s a rumour going round that he might eventually pass the ball forward in this tournament.

See below as Jordan questions if Rice really looks like a £100m footballer, even though he’s clearly a very good player, amid links with big names like Chelsea by journalist Simon Phillips…

? “I’m underwhelmed by Declan Rice.” ? “I’m trying to work out what a £100m footballer should look like.” ? “There’s a rumour that eventually Rice will pass the ball forward here!” Simon Jordan doesn’t get the hype around #ENG & #WHUFC star Declan Rice!#TSWorldCup pic.twitter.com/hvQLt9OBER — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) December 1, 2022

Rice has perhaps been slightly over-hyped by some in the media, but there’s no question he’s an important player for West Ham and they surely won’t let him leave on the cheap.

Chelsea could also do with a midfielder like Rice in their squad as they face losing both N’Golo Kante and Jorginho on free transfers at the end of the season.