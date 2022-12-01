Cristiano Ronaldo has missed Portugal training as he looks doubtful for World Cup clash vs South Korea

Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly out of Portugal training as they prepare for their final World Cup group game against South Korea tomorrow.

The 37-year-old has made a strong start to this year’s tournament in Qatar, but it seems manager Fernando Santos will be without his talisman for the upcoming clash against South Korea.

It remains to be seen how serious this injury is, with little in the way of information given just yet about Ronaldo’s current fitness status.

Still, this is certainly slightly worrying news for Portugal as they’ll want to keep their all-time leading scorer fit ahead of the knockout stages of this competition.

Ronaldo is playing at his fifth World Cup and it will probably be his last, so he’ll be desperate to go out with a bang and win the trophy.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid man is one of the most decorated players in the game, but he’s never won the World Cup and it would be some achievement to do it this year.