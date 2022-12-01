‘Certainly a player that I’d like to see’ – Dan Cook now urges CPFC to sign Premier League flop

Crystal Palace have been advised to look into sealing the potential transfer of Tottenham fop Joe Rodon in the summer.

The Wales international is currently out on loan to Ligue 1 side Rennes, but if he isn’t signed permanently by them, journalist Dan Crook says he’d like to see him targeted by Palace.

Cook said: “He has always struck me as a centre-back that could fit in well at Crystal Palace – or at least since Roy Hodgson departed and Patrick Vieira took over the reins in the Selhurst Park dugout.

“He is a big lad, but he’s also very comfortable on the ball, he seems to buy into the passion and drive of that Wales national setup very well.

“I’m just really throwing it out there at this point in time, sort of making, not a plea or even a prediction – because obviously, Rennes hold all the cards, and if they do feel it makes financial and tactical sense, they will make Joe Rodon their player on a permanent basis at the end of the current campaign.

“But if he is to head back to Spurs at the end of this season, he is certainly a player that I would like to see thought about from Crystal Palace as a potential new recruit.”