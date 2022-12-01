Dan Ashworth drops Newcastle United transfer hint after sealing first January signing

Newcastle’s sporting director Dan Ashworth has hinted that the Premier League club will sign more Garang Kuol-type signings as the Tyneside club look to boost their academy by recruiting from all parts of the world.

It was reported before that Newcastle will not just be investing in their first team under their new ownership but the academy will be a big part of their project as well.

The first of those was Australian star Garang Kuol, who the Magpies agreed to sign in September before he officially joins from Central Coast Mariners in January.

During his time at Brighton and Hove Albion, Ashworth recruited the likes of Moises Caicedo, Jakub Moder, Kaoru Mitoma and Alexis Mac Allister; and will look to find similar talents to bring to St. James’ Park in the future.

Ashworth speaks about Newcastle’s recruitment plans

Speaking about signings to NewcastleWorld, Ashworth said: “We’re a world league, the whole world is open to us now in order to recruit and Brexit has changed the dynamics of who you can recruit and how but ultimately now, signing a player from Belgium or Brazil is the same criteria, whereas previously in the EU, it was different.

“Players coming into the here and now for Eddie, he would absolutely have full sight of them to make sure he is comfortable with them coming straight into his first team but you can’t expect him to be able to sign every player we ever sign across the football club. Where does it stop, the under-9s?!

“Consequently, we have to look at different ways to bring talent into the club through different routes. One of them is maybe they go straight out on loan.

“The work criteria in order to get GBE points in order to come in is fairly complex and therefore coming out of certain leagues that might be band four, five or six, maybe that player needs a loan experience before they can get the right points to work in the Premier League.