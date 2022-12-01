Exclusive: Agent says Man City duo want midfielder at Etihad but £100m man could be sold

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden are desperate for Manchester City to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

That’s according to British agent Haydn Dodge, who has revealed how the Citizens’ duo are trying to convince Bellingham to choose Manchester City as his next destination.

Bellingham, 19, is undoubtedly one of football’s biggest prospects.

Widely reported as admired and wanted by the majority of Europe’s best clubs, the talented teenager is nailed on to have his pick of which club he wants to join once he inevitably opts to leave the Bundesliga.

However, even though Bellingham has plenty of time left on his deal with the Black and Yellows, speculation surrounding where the former Birmingham City starlet may play next is beginning to mount.

Although the race to sign the England international remains wide open, Manchester City have emerged as genuine candidates to bring the 19-year-old back to England, but given their need to comply with Financial Fair Play, Jack Grealish, who signed for a whopping £100m just over 12 months ago (Sky Sports), could be the player sacrificed.

“Bellingham may actually wait and move for free,” Dodge said in an exclusive interview.

MORE: Exclusive: West Ham star “happy in London” despite transfer rumours, says Fabrizio Romano

“I know it’s crossed his mind, but I also know that Erling Haaland and Phil Foden have been in his ear about moving to Manchester City.

“Haaland is absolutely desperate to link back up with him again and when it comes to Foden, it’s clear to see how well he gets on with Bellingham, England fans saw that for themselves last night against Wales.

“Not only that, but with the Financial Fair Play pressure on Man City, there are talks in the industry that Jack Grealish may be the player that is sacrificed if they do decide to go in for Bellingham – from what I’m hearing too, Aston Villa could look to bring Grealish back. It’s certainly a possibility and one that won’t be ruled out.”

It is understandable why both Haaland and Foden may be itching to play their domestic football with Bellingham. Not only has Foden forged a great partnership with him for England, but following their time at Dortmund together, Bellingham and Haaland are very familiar with one another.

However, when it comes to the possibility of Grealish being offloaded to make room for Bellingham, it would be a big shock, especially considering how much the Citizens paid for him last summer, but it’d be even more surprising to see him return to Aston Villa – the club he made his name at after helping them win promotion back in 2019.