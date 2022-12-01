Exclusive: Ronaldo lawyers checking Al Nassr offer, Chelsea tracking Brazil wonderkid – Fabrizio Romano

Hello and welcome to the latest Daily Briefing – if you like this post subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday-Thursday morning!

AC Milan

Rafael Leao on his contract expiring in June 2024: “I will speak to AC Milan about my contract situation once the World Cup is over. We had a positive meeting with Paolo Maldini before the World Cup, it was a good one – we’ll enter into details after the break.”

Ajax

Ajax’s Edwin Van der Sar confirming Alfred Schreuder to stay: “We must not be guided by our emotions. Bosz had to leave, same for Ten Hag. I remember standing on a roundabout with 500 fans, some shouting Ziyech was no longer allowed to wear the shirt.”

Al Nassr

Huge news about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future yesterday, so here’s my current understanding of the situation:

The proposal is on the table from Al Nassr: €200m per season until June 2025. Cristiano’s lawyers are checking all details of the proposals and of commercial deals included in this amount.

I’ve no idea about Cristiano’s decision, he has not decided just yet and I’m not in his mind so we can’t predict… but the proposal is there.

In my opinion, he has still top quality to play in Champions League but is never easy to find a good solution in January!

Atletico Madrid

There will inevitably be speculation about Luis Enrique perhaps returning to club football in the future, and I’m aware some people are asking about links with the Atletico Madrid job.

However, it’s impossible to say right now. Luis has been working on this World Cup for long time, player by player, creating a great group… it would be mad to negotiate with another club now. There’s nothing as things stand. After the World Cup, he will decide his future and consider all the options.

Barcelona

Franck Kessie’s agent Atangana: “He’s really happy at Barcelona — it was his biggest dream to join Barca. Franck’s now adapting to a new football style, Barca and Xavi are happy with him. Kessie won’t leave in January – stories on AC Milan are fake.”

Barca director Jordi Cruyff on January window: “The situation as of today is that we can not register players next January. Many things have changed and the issue of finding a space for Financial Fair Play has become more difficult.”

Cruyff: “We’ve been tracking Mohammed Kudus for more than one year. We can’t say now that Barca want Kudus… but he’s attracting interest. He’s scoring goals and in Holland they discuss a lot about his position, so yes – I know him well.”

Cruyff on Sergio Busquets and Inter Miami for 2023: “Busquets will decide his future, he’s now out of contract so it’s up to him. He’ll decide – he knows Barca it’s top club but not easy as people are always expecting the best performances here.”

Chelsea

Chelsea are following Vasco da Gama wonderkid Andrey Santos, as are Newcastle. It’s not a done deal yet, they are interested but Chelsea are following many talents around the world. It’s still too early on this one. For sure, he’s a good player for present and future; very talented, highly rated. Whoever gets him will be signing an exciting prospect, but let’s see where he ends up.

In other news, Chelsea are the favourites to sign Josko Gvardiol, despite Juventus also joining the race for the RB Leipzig defender (Gazzetta dello Sport)

England

Ben White has left the England squad for personal reasons, with an official statement requesting that the player’s privacy is respected:

Liverpool

I know Liverpool fans are asking a lot about Jude Bellingham spending a lot of time with Trent Alexander-Arnold during the World Cup. Of course it’s normal for players to talk about transfers, but they are also friends so I wouldn’t read too much into this for now.

Honestly I don’t think this is a factor for Bellingham. He’s also big friend of his old teammate Erling Haaland as well as of many English national team players.

This is not a point; Liverpool are in the race for Bellingham, they want Bellingham but Trent or any other player can’t be the real difference at this stage, it’s too early.

Manchester United

Manchester United are one of 3-4 clubs in the running for Cody Gakpo, who has a chance of leaving PSV this January. The Dutch club’s original plan was to sell Gakpo next summer, but his superb performances at the World Cup could change that.

Man Utd have been in contact with Gakpo’s agents, but it’s not true that Liverpool have held talks yet, and there is nothing scheduled, even if there is sign of growing interest.

There’s been surprise talk from Spain of Real Madrid being interested in Bruno Fernandes, but I don’t think it’s a story worth paying too much attention to right now.

I don’t see Real Madrid signing any player in January, if not future targets like Endrick. They stated in public and confirm in private that they want to continue with the same squad.

Mexico

Gerardo Martino has left his position as Mexico manager. He’s set to part ways with the national team, his contract has been terminated, as he announced after the country’s World Cup exit last night.

“My contract ended as soon as the referee blew the whistle,” he said after the game.

Newcastle United

Newcastle are alongside Chelsea in tracking Andrey Santos, but nothing is decided on his future just yet. The Vasco da Gama wonderkid is very highly regarded so it’s not surprising to see a lot of interest in him, but it’s currently too early to tell where he’ll end up.

Portugal

I understand Nuno Mendes will be out for the next two months after suffering a thigh injury. His World Cup is over – confirmed.

Nuno will remain with the team until end of World Cup as PSG’s medical staff will visit him in Qatar, but he’s out of action until January 2023.

Serbia

Dusan Vlahovic denies reports about his affair with the Serbia’s reserve keepers wife: “It’s absurd, complete nonsense. It’s sad that I have to come here and explain myself. It’s invented by people who have nothing better to do with their life.”

West Ham

I was surprised to see some speculation from Italy about Napoli being in for Gianluca Scamacca, who only joined West Ham in the summer.

My understanding is that Scamacca is happy in London, he always wanted to try this Premier League experience and he’s determined to fight for his place at West Ham. Napoli will not change anything in January, so these rumours are not true as of today.