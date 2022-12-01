Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano comments on Liverpool star hanging out with Jude Bellingham a lot during the World Cup

Liverpool are in the race for the transfer of Jude Bellingham, but Fabrizio Romano believes it is probably not worth reading too much into the fact that Trent Alexander-Arnold seems to be spending a lot of time with the Borussia Dortmund midfielder while they’re together on England duty at the World Cup.

The Reds are likely to be one of a number of top clubs trying to sign Bellingham next summer, with the 19-year-old undoubtedly one of the very finest young players in world football right now.

Liverpool could do with a top young player like that coming in and revitalising their midfield, with the likes of Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and James Milner all ageing and past their best.

Some Liverpool fans will have noticed that Bellingham and Alexander-Arnold seem to be getting on great whilst on international duty together, but Romano has pointed out that the Dortmund midfielder is also good friends with his old team-mate Erling Haaland.

“Honestly I don’t think this is a factor for Jude Bellingham. He’s big friend of Erling Haaland as well as of many English national team players,” Romano said in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

“This is not a point; Liverpool are in the race for Bellingham, they want Bellingham but Trent or any other player can’t be the real difference at this stage, it’s too early.”

This could be good news for other big clubs who’ll undoubtedly want to be in the running for the England international’s signature next summer.

Matt Law has previously told the London Is Blue podcast that Chelsea could “bid big” for Bellingham, so they’ll surely be encouraged to hear that the player’s apparent friendship with one of Liverpool’s best players isn’t necessarily something to read too much into.

Meanwhile, Man City fans will hope Haaland’s friendship with Bellingham could give them a decent chance of signing the former Birmingham City youngster.