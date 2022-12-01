Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on Luis Enrique’s post-World Cup future

Fabrizio Romano has written exclusively for CaughtOffside about Luis Enrique’s future as Spain manager after this winter’s World Cup.

The former Barcelona boss has had some success at club level in the past, and it wouldn’t be too surprising to see him end up back at the highest level of club football in the near future.

There’s already been some speculation about where Enrique could go next, with Romano addressing the talk of Atletico Madrid being a possible destination amid some uncertainty over Diego Simeone’s long-term future after something of a decline in recent times.

Still, Romano insists it’s too early to say, and that Enrique will most likely make a decision over his future and assess his options after this winter’s tournament in Qatar comes to an end.

“There will inevitably be speculation about Luis Enrique perhaps returning to club football in the future, and I’m aware some people are asking about links with the Atletico Madrid job,” Romano said.

“However, it’s impossible to say right now. Luis has been working on this World Cup for long time, player by player, creating a great group… it would be mad to negotiate with another club now.

“There’s nothing as things stand. After the World Cup, he will decide his future and consider all the options.”

Enrique would surely be of interest to top Premier League clubs as well if he decides he’d be open to a spell in English football.