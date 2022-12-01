“It’s the lazy opinion” – Liverpool star hits out at critics following harsh comments this season

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has hit back at his critics following their comments this season about his defending labelling their opinions “lazy”.

The right-back is not having a good season in a Red shirt and has made some costly errors in big games – such as the Manchester United match at Old Trafford – but it is harsh to label the 24-year-old a bad defender.

Some of his mistakes have been heavily scrutinised by some big names in the media and by rivals fans, and there were doubts over whether he would be going to the World Cup with England; if it was not for an injury to Reece James, it is likely the Liverpool star would have been left at home.

Alexander-Arnold made his first appearance at the World Cup for the Three Lions in their 3-0 win over Wales on Tuesday night when coming on as a substitute at the hour mark as Gareth Southgate’s side progressed to the last 16.

In the aftermath of that win, the right-back has been speaking about his critics this season and had some choice words for them.

Trent Alexander-Arnold hits back at his critics

Speaking about the recent criticism, Alexander-Arnold told talkSPORT: “I think it’s come to a point where it’s the lazy opinion, it’s the lazy thing to say. People who kind of just watch the game and see what they want to see, there’s that prejudice I believe now.

“You see what you want to see at the end of the day. If you’re going to a game and you have a perception that a player’s lazy and you see him once not running then in your mind he’s lazy. You don’t see the rest of the game where they’re running around, sprinting around.

“I suppose that’s where I feel like I’m judged with people going to games or people watch me play football with a preconception of ‘he’s not a good defender’ or ‘he can’t defend well’ so when I do have that one mistake or that one time someone gets past me then that confirms what they think.

“At times it feels like it doesn’t matter how well I do because if I’m not perfect then it’s not good enough and I’m held to standards that potentially other players aren’t held to, but that’s life. You’ve got to get on with it.”