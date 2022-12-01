Leeds United aim to get player out on loan this January

Leeds United are planning to send Joe Gelhardt out on loan to a Championship club in January as they look to get the forward more experience.

That is according to Leeds All Over, who reports that Jesse Marsch now wants the 20-year-old to get regular football experience elsewhere and the Championship would be a great place to gain that.

Gelhardt has played 11 Premier League games for Leeds this campaign but most of them have come from the bench.

The striker is behind the likes of Rodrigo and Bamford in the pecking order and just needs a little more experience to become a Premier League regular, although he has shown some great moments so far.

No specific clubs were mentioned as having an interest in Gelhardt but they will be lining up once Leeds’ intentions become clearer.