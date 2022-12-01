‘Probably breaking the transfer record’- Presenter stunned by Leeds links to ‘major’ transfer

Leeds United are being tipped to break their transfer record if they do move for Flamengo forward Pedro.

The Whites could do with strengthening up front, but YouTube presenter Ger Lynch was surprised by the links, suggesting this would be a record-breaking investment for the club.

“He will be an expensive player if Leeds do look to sign him. You’re talking probably breaking the transfer record, which doesn’t say an awful lot because it’s not that high, but it would be a major move if Leeds were to move for him.”

Leeds fans will be excited by what would be an ambitious move, though it remains to be seen if other clubs could also enter the running.

