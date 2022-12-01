‘The negotiations could begin’ – Leeds tipped to open talks over January deal quickly

Leeds United reportedly continue to pursue the transfer of Torino midfielder Sasa Lukic.

And now latest reports in Italy suggest the Premier League side could be set to open talks over the deal soon, with negotiations possibly set to happen quickly.

The 26-year-old Serbia international has spoken publicly about his future, hinting he could be keen to try a new challenge in the Premier League.

Leeds now look to be in the strongest position to snap him up, in what could be a smart piece of business.

LUFC had a busy summer as Jesse Marsch rebuilt the side after the sales of Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha, but more reinforcements could be required.

