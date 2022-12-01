Leicester City to use own player + €20m to convince club for January signing

Leicester City are reportedly continuing to work on the potential transfer of Fenerbahce defender Attila Szalai.

The 24-year-old Hungary international has impressed for his current club, and it’s led to him being linked with a move to the Premier League a few times recently.

Leicester now seem to be showing the strongest interest, with the Foxes also said to be prepared to try offering Caglar Soyuncu to Fenerbahce in a bid to get the deal done.

Apart from that, it would also probably take another €20m to persuade Fenerbahce to let Szalai go, according to reports in Turkey.

Leicester would surely do well to strengthen their defence with Szalai whilst offloading an under-performer like Soyuncu in one go.