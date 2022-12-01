Bild journalist sets record straight on Liverpool links with German transfer guru

Christian Falk has denied that former Arsenal recruitment chief Sven Mislintat is in contention to take over from Julian Ward at Liverpool.

Mislintat is currently employed by Stuttgart, and has previously also impressed in spells at Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund.

Liverpool will soon have a vacancy to fill for the sporting director role at Anfield, with Ward, who only recently replaced Michael Edwards, set to leave to take a break from football at the end of the season.

However, tweeting below, Bild journalist Falk insists Mislintat is not one of Liverpool’s candidates and that no talks over the job have taken place…

Sven Mislintat @VfB won‘t become Sporting Director at Liverpool. He is no candidate and there were no talks with @LFC @SPORTBILD @altobelli13 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) December 1, 2022

It remains to be seen who could come in and form part of this new-look Liverpool staff, but it’s a lot of upheaval for the Reds after so many years of stability and success.

Edwards delivered some great signings for Jurgen Klopp, and Ward looked a good replacement, but it seems his time with LFC will be short-lived.