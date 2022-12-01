Liverpool owners make change to sale plans which could be hugely beneficial to the club

Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group are considering a partial sale of Liverpool rather than a full takeover of the club which could benefit the Merseyside club further down the line.

The news broke last month that the American owners have put the Reds on the market for £2.7billion and the Daily Mail reported that representatives of consortiums from Saudi Arabia and Qatar have already expressed an interest in buying the club.

In the time since that announcement, the Glazer family have also stated their intentions to sell Manchester United which is hugely problematic for the Merseyside club as the Manchester club is likely to be seen as a more attractive club to own from a financial point of view.

The Boston Globe have now reported that FSG remain open to offers for a takeover but have made a change to their sale plans.

According to the American outlet, FSG are involved in discussions with a wide array of suitors who are either interested in buying all or part of Liverpool.

The report states that a partial sale of the club is now seen as a more likely outcome for the Reds, and FSG are open to this potential scenario playing out.

The Liverpool owners could link up with another partner based in North America and any investor ‘would need to be philosophically aligned with FSG’s fiscal tenets and team-building philosophies’.

New investors would help the Premier League giants raise funds for new signings to help Jurgen Klopp’s team keep pace with their rivals in England and across Europe.

A partial sale could be very beneficial for Liverpool as the part-owners could invest now and gain experience of running the club alongside FSG, before fully taking over the Merseyside club further down the line.