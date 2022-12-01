Klopp “pushing a lot” for Bellingham transfer but Liverpool have PL star as alternative

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly pushing a lot for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, with Brighton starlet Moises Caicedo apparently emerging as an alternative option.

This is according to Florian Plettenberg, who tweeted in response to a post highlighting that Bellingham has been hanging out with Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold again whilst on World Cup duty with England.

Bellingham has shone for Borussia Dortmund and is also impressing with England at this World Cup, though it remains to be seen where he’ll end up next season.

The 19-year-old will almost certainly be on the move for big money, and Plettenberg has suggested his asking price could be an issue for LFC, though he is Klopp’s priority, with Caicedo more of a Plan B…

As reported: Liverpool is doing everything and Klopp is pushing a lot! Internal saying: Bellingham first! Caicedo is an alternative. Liverpool is highly rated from the player. But nothing decided yet. LFC won’t pay every price. Dortmund expects between €100-150m! — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 30, 2022

Fabrizio Romano has also commented on Bellingham hanging out with Alexander-Arnold, playing down the suggestion that it could be decisive in the player’s transfer.

Liverpool fans will certainly hope Klopp can get his man, with the Reds in urgent need of a rebuild in midfield to replace their ageing stars like Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara.