Klopp “pushing a lot” for Bellingham transfer but Liverpool have PL star as alternative

Brighton and Hove Albion Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly pushing a lot for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, with Brighton starlet Moises Caicedo apparently emerging as an alternative option.

This is according to Florian Plettenberg, who tweeted in response to a post highlighting that Bellingham has been hanging out with Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold again whilst on World Cup duty with England.

Bellingham has shone for Borussia Dortmund and is also impressing with England at this World Cup, though it remains to be seen where he’ll end up next season.

The 19-year-old will almost certainly be on the move for big money, and Plettenberg has suggested his asking price could be an issue for LFC, though he is Klopp’s priority, with Caicedo more of a Plan B…

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea in pole position to beat Juventus to transfer of 20-year-old with world class potential
Tottenham join race for €30m-rated Chelsea transfer target following impressive World Cup form
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on Luis Enrique’s post-World Cup future

Fabrizio Romano has also commented on Bellingham hanging out with Alexander-Arnold, playing down the suggestion that it could be decisive in the player’s transfer.

Liverpool fans will certainly hope Klopp can get his man, with the Reds in urgent need of a rebuild in midfield to replace their ageing stars like Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara.

More Stories Jude Bellingham Jurgen Klopp Moises Caicedo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.