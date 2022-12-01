‘Major concern’- Sky Sports pundit worried after what he’s heard out of West Ham

Former England goalkeeper and Sky Sports pundit Paul Robinson has expressed his concern for West Ham United amid speculation surrounding the futures of another couple of the Hammers’ youngsters.

The pundit has been speaking following the news that West Ham academy graduates Harrison Ashby and Conor Coventry could both leave the club in January before their contracts expire at the end of the season.

West Ham have also seen other young stars leave the club recently and Robinson has said this potential trend is starting to become a worry for the London club.

Speaking about the situation surrounding West Ham’s youngsters, Robinson told Football Insider: “That is a major concern.

“I do not know a lot about West Ham’s youth team. You cannot lose your top young players to Premier League rivals, though. There is an issue if that starts to become a pattern.

“The grass must be greener elsewhere. The players must think that there [are] more opportunities elsewhere.

“It could become a major issue for West Ham.”