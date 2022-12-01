Man Utd’s Harry Maguire trolled for “giving assists to opponents” in bizarre speech in Ghana’s parliament

A politician from Ghana has bizarrely taken aim at Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire in a speech in parliament.

Watch the video below as Isaac Adongo mocks Maguire, naming him as a flop signing for Man Utd who lost his form when he joined the club, and started giving assists to opposition players.

Adongo had his fellow politicians around him laughing hysterically as he suggested the current vice-president Mahamudu Bawumia is their country’s own version of Maguire…

It’s a pretty bizarre moment, but it seems he got his point across!

This is a tad harsh on Maguire, though, who, despite his struggles at club level, has shone for England at this winter’s World Cup in Qatar.