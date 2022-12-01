Cristiano Ronaldo yet to accept Al Nassr transfer offer as one issue remains

Former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly not yet accepted a transfer offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr as he remains keen to play in the Champions League.

An offer has been made by the wealthy club from the Gulf state, but Fabrizio Romano revealed in today’s Daily Briefing exclusively for CaughtOffside that he was not yet sure what Ronaldo would do.

And now the Sun also similarly suggests this is not a done deal yet, despite some reports to the contrary, as they state that Ronaldo remains keen on playing at the very highest level in Europe for a bit longer.

The Portugal international is one of the greatest footballers of all time and could surely still make an impact for a top European club, even if things ended badly for him at Man Utd.

The money at Al Nassr will surely be tempting, but the 37-year-old is surely already so wealthy that it wouldn’t make that much of a meaningful difference to his life.

Football is a relatively short career, so Ronaldo will no doubt want to keep playing at the highest level and competing for major titles for as long as possible.

However, he will turn 38 soon and his antics towards the end of his time at Old Trafford might put the biggest clubs off him for now.