Exclusive: Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyers checking details of stunning €200m-a-year Al Nassr transfer proposal

Former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to decide whether or not to accept a mammoth contract offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

The Portugal international, who is currently focusing on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, recently left Man Utd after having his contract terminated in response to his controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo’s future in European football in general now looks to be in doubt, as his lawyers check over a stunning €200m-per-season offer from Al Nassr, according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

Romano is not yet certain what decision Ronaldo will make, and added that he feels the 37-year-old is still good enough to play for a Champions League club.

Still, it seems it has been a struggle for Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes to find a suitable offer from a top team in Europe, so it will be interesting to see if he becomes increasingly tempted to accept this huge offer from Al Nassr.

“The proposal is on the table: €200m per season until June 2025. Cristiano’s lawyers are checking all details of the proposals and of commercial deals included in this amount,” Romano explained.

“I’ve no idea about Cristiano’s decision, he has not decided and I’m not in his mind so we can’t predict… but the proposal is there.

“In my opinion, he has still top quality to play in Champions League but is never easy to find a good solution in January!”

Ronaldo has had a great career at the highest level, and it’s difficult to imagine him taking this step down to a less competitive league, even if he is approaching his 38th birthday.

Still, United fans will surely be wishing him the best, as he remains a club legend regardless of how things worked out in his second spell at Old Trafford.