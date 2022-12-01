Manchester United mentioned in competition with Leeds for Serbian midfielder

Leeds United have been linked with Serbian midfielder Sasa Lukic in recent days, but they may face a challenge from some sizable fish in order to get their man.

The 26-year-old is out of contract with Torino in 2024 and has not yet decided whether he wants to renew his deal in Turin yet. Earlier in the week it was reported that Leeds United were one of the clubs tracking his situation closely. Should he decide against renewing his deal, it is likely Torino will consider his sale either in January or next summer.

Lukic is currently on duty with Serbia at the World Cup, and has been a regular with Torino since 2019. Sport Witness have referenced Torino Granata, a local media source, who mentioned Manchester United and AS Roma in competition for Lukic along with Leeds.

One for the Toro fans, perhaps… Saša Luki? is curling in beauties. ?? pic.twitter.com/ag14dScsQ2 — Total Italian Football (@SerieATotal) September 27, 2022

Leeds do have some advantages. They may well be capable of offering more money both to Torino and Lukic than Roma, while Erik ten Hag may struggle to offer Lukic first-team football. Even if United are perhaps not as deep as they would like in midfield, it seems unlikely that ten Hag would see Lukic as his starter next to Casemiro, as he tries to return the club to Champions League football.

Image via ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images