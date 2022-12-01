Newcastle United’s owners PIF secure ‘largest ever’ financial deal

Fahad AlSaif, Head of Global Capital Finance Division at PIF, said: “This new facility is a strong endorsement of PIF’s medium-term capital raising strategy.

“It is a significant achievement for PIF, raising a record-sized term facility in the longest tenor ever for a loan of its size that is subscribed to by an unprecedentedly diversified number of lenders. PIF will continue to explore a variety of debt funding sources as it delivers on its strategic objectives.”

Although this won’t directly impact anything at Newcastle, it’s a sign once again of the owners’ ambition and business nous as they look to turn the Magpies into a force in the Premier League and Europe.

This follows PIF investing a further £70.4million of equity into the football club, taking their total investment up to £450m to date.

United added that “further investment is expected which reflects the ownership group’s long-term commitments for Newcastle United”.

Chief executive Darren Eales explained: “We are at the beginning of a long-term plan that aims to build a club that can compete consistently at the highest levels of English and European football.