Pablo Zabaleta backs Argentina star for move next summer – both Manchester clubs linked

Few players have caught the eye quite like Argentina’s Enzo Martinez this World Cup. One of the few saving graces for the Albiceleste in their second half shock against Saudi Arabia, Martinez has started their two games since, scoring a beautiful curling effort against Mexico and assisting Julian Alvarez against Poland.

Some had already noticed Martinez’s excellent form for Benfica this season, joining from River Plate this summer. The 21-year-old was a major part of the reason that Benfica were able to top their group ahead of Paris Saint-Germain.

Speaking on the BBC, former Argentina international Pablo Zabaleta remarked that he believes Martinez will be at a big club before long.

“He’s been really good in both games, he’s been one of the best players for Argentina. He’s only 21 but he’s been fantastic and I think next summer, he will go to a big club.”

“He’s got vision, his passing and shooting ability is great. He can play as a number four but also as a number eight.”

MEN carried his comments, and Martinez has been linked to both Manchester City and Manchester United. Both he and Alvarez worked at River together under Marcelo Gallardo until the summer, perhaps explaining their good link-up. Meanwhile in Spain, reports are that they aren’t the only clubs watching Martinez.

If Martinez continues this level of performance, then he will set any potential suitors back significantly. An all-rounder, the Argentine has looked at home in every setting he has been asked to play in so far. After Jude Bellingham, he might be the brightest midfield prospect on the market next summer.