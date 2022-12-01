Premier League clubs put on alert as Roberto Martinez ends his reign as Belgium manager

Belgium are out of the 2022 World Cup and following their shocking campaign manager Roberto Martinez has announced that he is stepping down from his role.

The Red Devils needed to beat Croatia in a crucial match today to advance to the last 16 but could only manage a 0-0 draw despite putting in their best performance of the tournament.

Martinez announced after the match that he will not be returning as Belgium’s manager after the tournament, but that was always his plan, reports Sky Sports.

The Spanish coach stated when asked if that was his last game with Belgium via Sky Sports: “Yes, that was my last game. It has been six years.

“I arrived with the clear idea of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup. Then we became so engaged with the project and won a bronze medal. I’m so proud of these players. It has been amazing.

“It has been six years where we’ve been able to do everything you want to do. The team has played and given people real joy. But this is the time for me to accept [it is over]. I don’t resign. It’s the end of my contract.”

Martinez is a highly regarded manager and will be on many clubs’ lists now that he is available. The World Cup break has allowed many teams across Europe to review their manager’s positions and some are likely to strike after the break once things go wrong.

The Spanish coach could be an attractive prospect for the likes of West Ham and Everton, should their situations not improve, and it would not be a surprise to see Martinez on a Premier League bench in the near future.