Talented Liverpool star who Klopp has grown fond of has Newcastle United in his heart

Liverpool youngster Bobby Clark is making strides at Liverpool since leaving Newcastle in 2021 but could the star return to Tyneside in the future?

When Steve Bruce took charge at St James’s Park, he highlighted the progress of Bobby Clark and was frustrated that the club, then owned by Mike Ashley, sold one of its most talented young players, albeit for a fee which reportedly could rise to £1.5million, states The Shields Gazette.

“We’re disappointed that we lost him, because nobody wants to lose a good player,” said Bruce at the time. “Yeah, disappointed, of course we are. I think it (the system) is flawed. He’s been here since he was a boy. I think, in the end, it was best for all parties to part company.”

Clark has since made the biggest step of his career, going from youth-team football to the first team at Liverpool.

The 17-year-old made his full Reds debut this season in a Carabao Cup tie against Derby County and it is reported that Jurgen Klopp has grown fond of the young star.

Clark took the tough decision to leave his boyhood club last year after visiting Liverpool’s facilities and meeting key personnel – and he hasn’t looked back.

However, with Newcastle’s sudden rise to the top in England, could Clark return there sometime in the future as the report states that he still has the Magpies in his heart.