Tottenham are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in the potential transfer of Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries.

The Netherlands international has shone in Serie A and is also catching the eye for the Dutch national team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

According to FC Inter News, Spurs are now alongside Chelsea as suitors for Dumfries, with Antonio Conte perhaps likely to get the chance to raid his old club for this quality signing in defence for a bargain €30million.

It seems Inter have some need to sell players, and Dumfries is one who could be allowed to make way, which will be good news for these two London clubs.

Chelsea would surely benefit from signing Dumfries after the injury to Reece James, while they’ll also surely need to think about bringing in a long-term replacement for Cesar Azpilicueta in the near future.

Tottenham, meanwhile, might do well to make a change at right-back after the lack of form from Emerson Royal, while Djed Spence is hardly playing for the club.

Spence looked an exciting signing when he joined in the summer, but Fabrizio Romano recently hinted Conte would soon hold talks over the young full-back’s future.