Video: Chelsea star provides wonderful assist for Morata header to give Spain lead vs Japan

Spain have taken the lead in their match with Japan thanks to a header from Atletico Madrid star Alvaro Morata.
Luis Enrique’s side will qualify and top the group with just a draw tonight and they have got off to the best possible start – which also benefits Germany.
The goal came after Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta whipped in a lovely cross, which made Morata’s job easier as he headed the ball home to make it 1-0 to the Spaniards.
