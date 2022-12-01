VIDEO: Costa Rica and Germany trade three goals in 15 minutes

Germany knew ahead of their final group game that they needed to win to stand any chance of going through. Against Costa Rica, the alternative was unthinkable. Yet the die Mannschaft are staring a winless exit from the World Cup group stage in the face.

The German side looked good in the early stages of the match, taking the lead through Serge Gnabry. Jamal Musiala was looking mesmeric in midfield, creating almost at will.

Yet there were one or two incidents where Costa Rica got in behind some sloppy German defending. That was converted into an equaliser after Manuel Neuer failed to stop a first effort.

To the general disbelief of the world, Costa Rica managed a second not long after.

Yet just five minutes later, Germany were back level through Chelsea star Kai Havertz.

As things stand, with Japan in front against Spain, it helps neither side too much. Both Costa Rica and Germany will go out without a Spain eqiualiser.