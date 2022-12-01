VIDEO: Germany double give themselves feint hope with potential later winner

Germany have been all but convincing during the World Cup so far and with just minutes to go, are relying on Spain to get through the group stage.

Die Mannschaft looked as if they would cruise to victory over Costa Rica after taking an early lead through Serge Gnabry.

However two Costa Rica goals in ten minutes turned the group on its head, with Germany and Spain at one stage going out. Kai Havertz levelled matters up shortly after though. The trio of goals occurred in just 15 minutes.

As the clocked ticked down on Germany’s World Cup hopes, the Chelsea forward put them in front.

?? Germany are still alive! Havertz has his say with his second ??#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/LF7CppKXOH — ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 1, 2022

Kai Havertz goal for Germany. ???pic.twitter.com/3zG4iZ0D4z — Mwas Mchelsea (@MwasMchelsea_) December 1, 2022

In the dying embers, Spain hero Niclas Fulkrug doubled the lead, although it will not change the equation unless Germany can score four more.

In just 3 appearances for Germany Fullkrug has now scored 2 goals, and what a time to score it ???#FIFAWorldCup | #GER | #ESP pic.twitter.com/z7tF7igMBO — Hfv Xtra (@HfvXtra) November 27, 2022

After a VAR check the goal is confirmed and Germany has FOUR ?? pic.twitter.com/r0P0zeXh1R — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 1, 2022

Germany are set to meet a shock end to their World Cup hopes, after many had placed them amongst a chasing pack for the favourites to win the competition.