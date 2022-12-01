VIDEO: Hakim Ziyech chips goalkeeper from long-range to give Morocco lead

Morocco knew that a win against pointless Canada would send them through to the knockout stages of the World up and it took them just three minutes to open the scoring.

Canada are already out of the competition after losing to Belgium and Croatia in their first two games, but will want to take advantage of the valuable World Cup experience ahead of their home tournament in 2026. Their young team presumably includes many of the players that will be present in four years time.

Canada have won plaudits for their attitude to playing good football, but it came back to bite them early on against Morocco, with Hakim Ziyech the beneficiary. The Chelsea winger did not hesitate when the chance came to lob Milan Borjan.

Oh no, Milan Borjan! ? A stinker from the Canada goalkeeper and Morocco's Hakim Ziyech takes full advantage. It's bad news for Belgium! ??? Watch on @BBCTwo and @BBCiPlayer, plus follow on @BBCSounds and via the @BBCSport app #BBCWorldCup #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/OU75ISxvdH — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 1, 2022

Regardless of what happens in the Belgium-Croatia match, Morocco will be through to face one of Spain, Germany, Japan or Costa Rica on Monday. If Croatia beat Belgium, Morocco will finish second, otherwise they will top the group.