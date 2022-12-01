VIDEO: Japan planning second World Cup shock with double against Spain

Germany are sweating over their World Cup status once more at the hands of Japan, after the latter equalised against Spain just minutes into the second half. Within six minutes, they were in front.

Spain were dominant in the first half and perhaps unlucky not to make more of it, but did take the lead through Alvaro Morata’s third goal of the tournament.

Just five minutes into the second half, Ritsu Doan took advantage of a successful high press to latch onto the ball. He took the ball down well, before unleashing a vicious strike – Unai Simon will still be disappointed with his efforts.

 

They then took the lead not long after, with Doan again the protagonist. If it does lead to Germany going out, it will be controversial. It looked as if the ball had gone out before it was played back across the box for Ao Tanaka to bundle home.

As things stand, Japan will go through as group winners, while Spain would make it through in second place by virtue of goal difference. If Costa Rica do win and this result holds, then Spain would crash out with Germany.

 

