VIDEO: Morocco help Canada to 2nd World Cup goal after Nayef Aguerd own goal

Morocco are just 45 minutes away from qualifying for the knockout round of the World Cup, for what would be just the second time in their history. However it is set to be a nervous second half, due to their own mistake.

The North-African side were looking comfortable at the time, defending deep and breaking on Canada, giving them a two goal lead. However a ball in from the left was turned past Yassine Bounou by his own defender, Nayef Aguerd. The West Ham man made contact with Sam Adegkube’s cross, but it turned into a neat near-post finish.

As things stand, Morocco are still heading through the group as winners. Unless Croatia can find a winner against Belgium, they will end the group in top spot.

Morocco have been impressive in defence so far, this being just their first goal conceded of the tournament. No doubt the nerves will be audibly jangling should things remain the same until the latter stages.