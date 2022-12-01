VIDEO: Romelu Lukaku misses 3rd open goal to send Belgium crashing out of World Cup

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Belgium have been far from impressive this World Cup, but they will lament three golden bites at the cherry to seal their place in the knockout stages. Unfortunately for Romelu Lukaku, they all belonged to him.

With Morocco beating Canada, Belgium knew that only a victory would be enough against Croatia to make the knockout stages. Roberto Martinez opted to send on Lukaku, who is lacking fitness, in order to save the day.

Within minutes, he had a chance to do just that.

His second miss may well have been disallowed for the ball going out of play, had he managed to guide the header on target.

The third opportunity again came after Dominik Livakovic missed and the defence missed the ball entirely again.

Lukaku was comforted by Thierry Henry at the final whistle, but it will be long flight back for the on-loan Chelsea forward. As much as he was lacking fitness, and there were mitigating factors in each chance, Martinez would have put his job contract on Lukaku scoring at least one of them.

 

More Stories about 2022 world cup
Pablo Zabaleta backs Argentina star for move next summer – both Manchester clubs linked
VIDEO: Romelu Lukaku misses open goal that could cost Belgium World Cup place
VIDEO: Morocco help Canada to 2nd World Cup goal after Nayef Aguerd own goal
More Stories 2022 world cup belgium Chelsea Croatia inter Romelu Lukaku

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.