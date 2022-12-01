VIDEO: Romelu Lukaku misses open goal that could cost Belgium World Cup place

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Romelu Lukaku has barely been fit for the 2022 World Cup, but it is fair to say that his contribution so far feels much more akin to his Chelsea days than his Inter form.

With the game deadlocked at 0-0 against Croatia, Belgium know they must win in order to stand a chance of going through, given Morocco are beating Canada.

Roberto Martinez has sent on Lukaku in order to try and change the game. Chances have come to him, but after hitting the post with his first chance, he could scarcely have wished for a better second.

Although the ball took a slight deflection from Kevin de Bruyne’s cross, Lukaku had an open goal to head into after the goalkeeper missed the ball entirely.

It has so far been a tournament of disappointment for Belgium, but that might be the one that sticks longest in the memory, should things not fall in their favour.

 

More Stories about 2022 world cup
VIDEO: Morocco help Canada to 2nd World Cup goal after Nayef Aguerd own goal
VIDEO: Youssouf En-Nesyri powers through Canada defence to all-but seal qualification
VIDEO: Hakim Ziyech chips goalkeeper from long-range to give Morocco lead
More Stories 2022 world cup belgium Chelsea Croatia inter Romelu Lukaku

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.