VIDEO: Romelu Lukaku misses open goal that could cost Belgium World Cup place

Romelu Lukaku has barely been fit for the 2022 World Cup, but it is fair to say that his contribution so far feels much more akin to his Chelsea days than his Inter form.

With the game deadlocked at 0-0 against Croatia, Belgium know they must win in order to stand a chance of going through, given Morocco are beating Canada.

Lukaku how do you miss that?pic.twitter.com/YhffX04GOq — Viran?? (@MadnessFc4) December 1, 2022

Roberto Martinez has sent on Lukaku in order to try and change the game. Chances have come to him, but after hitting the post with his first chance, he could scarcely have wished for a better second.

What a chance for Lukaku ? pic.twitter.com/uxD6XogOvF — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 1, 2022

Although the ball took a slight deflection from Kevin de Bruyne’s cross, Lukaku had an open goal to head into after the goalkeeper missed the ball entirely.

It has so far been a tournament of disappointment for Belgium, but that might be the one that sticks longest in the memory, should things not fall in their favour.