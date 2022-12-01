Video: Romelu Lukaku shows his anger after Belgium’s World Cup elimination by throwing punch

Belgium are out of the World Cup after they failed to beat Croatia in their crucial group-stage match and it somewhat symbolises the end of the golden generation’s era.

The Red Devil’s performance was their best of the tournament but several big misses from Romelu Lukaku meant that the match finished 0-0 and resulted in Belgium being eliminated, as Morocco beat Canada 2-1 to top the group.

The Inter Milan striker was devastated after the match and needed to be consoled by Thierry Henry.

However, once he was over that, the former Premier League star let his anger out on one of the benches as he destroyed it with a big punch after the final whistle.