VIDEO: Youssouf En-Nesyri powers through Canada defence to all-but seal qualification

Morocco are on the verge of making history, as they look favourites to qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup for just the second time. They know that a win will qualify them for the next round and they find themselves two goals to the good.

After Hakim Ziyech put them ahead with a glorious chip, a beautiful ball in behind for Youssouf En-Nesyri found the Sevilla striker clear. He finished on the run to send the North-African side into dreamland.

TWO FOR MOROCCO ?? What a start ? pic.twitter.com/jxeP42czX9 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 1, 2022

If they can hold onto three points, Morocco will be through to the Round of 16 for the first time in 36 years, last qualifying in 1986. En-Nesyri has also become the first Moroccan player to score in two World Cups.

If Croatia fail to beat Belgium in the other group game, Morocco will go through as group winners. That could mean a tie against any one of Spain, Germany, Japan or Costa Rica, with all four harbouring hopes of going through.