WATCH: Serge Gnabry heads home to give Germany lead against Costa Rica

Germany must win to have any chance of making it through to the knockout stages and it has taken less than ten minutes for die Mannschaft to break the deadlock against Costa Rica.

After Thomas Muller missed very presentable early chance, David Raum came down the left, he put a perfect cross in for Serge Gnabry to flick into the corner.

It gives Hansi Flick and his side a comfort blanket to express themselves against a Costa Rica team that will be forced to be more ambitious.

As things stand, Germany would be going through as runners-up in their group behind Spain, where they would face Morocco in the Round of 16. Germany were shocked by Germany in the space of 15 minutes, but have looked every bit the team that people expected them to be since. With Leroy Sane back in the team again, it allows Jamal Musiala to create behind the frontline too.