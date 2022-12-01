West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has made it clear that he wants to play in the Champions League after spending time with his England teammates.

The 23-year-old looks a world class talent in the making, and will surely have a great career if he ends up moving to somewhere like Chelsea, who have recently been linked as suitors for him by Simon Phillips.

Rice has also neglected to sign a new West Ham contract, as per Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column the Daily Briefing, and it seems clear from his words in the video clip below that he has one eye on a big move away from the London Stadium in the near future…

We’ve been saying over the last couple years that Rice will leave, but now I thinks it is safe to say we have to accept that as fact for next summer now. I’ll wish him all the best. Deserves success at the highest level. ? #WHUFC #COYI pic.twitter.com/nKL1wsBsDl — West Ham News & Views (@WestHamViews_) December 1, 2022

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports News/Football Daily

Rice could strengthen all the big six sides, and Chelsea look in particular need of a signing of this type, with both N’Golo Kante and Jorginho set to be out of contract at the end of the season.