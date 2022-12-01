‘He needs to move’ – TalkSport man now urges West Ham man to run for exit

Declan Rice has been advised to get out of his comfort zone and leave West Ham if he is to improve as a player.

The England international is currently on World Cup duty with Gareth Southgate’s side, and one imagines he’ll surely be heading for a bigger club before too long.

Discussing Rice’s future on talkSPORT, pundit Hal Robson-Kanu made it clear he felt now was the time for Rice to get out of West Ham for a new challenge.

“For Rice to do that [do more than just break up the play] he needs to move to a big club, for me.

“You can see the way he plays for England he moves the ball and again, don’t underestimate the difficulty in always being available and moving the ball quickly, shifting the ball.

“But in terms of the opportunity to break the lines and not necessarily having the confidence, but the expectation that every time you get on the ball, the first thought is forwards.

“I think he’s probably a bit comfortable in that West Ham team, and for him to go to that next level, he needs to progress in terms of club level because then that’s the expectation.”