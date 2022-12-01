Exclusive: West Ham star “happy in London” despite transfer rumours, says Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has insisted that West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca is happy in London despite recent transfer rumours linking him with a possible move back to Serie A with Napoli.

The Italy international joined West Ham from Sassuolo in the summer, but he’s not quite made the desired impact in his time at the London Stadium so far.

Still, Romano has denied any prospect of Scamacca being unsettled at his new club, whilst also suggesting Napoli are unlikely to make any changes to their squad in the January transfer window.

That should reassure Hammers fans, with Scamacca looking potentially like a superb talent, even if he’s not quite got going in the Premier League just yet.

“I was surprised to see some speculation from Italy about Napoli being in for Gianluca Scamacca, who only joined West Ham in the summer,” Romano said in the Daily Briefing, his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

“My understanding is that Scamacca is happy in London, he always wanted to try this Premier League experience and he’s determined to fight for his place at West Ham. Napoli will not change anything in January, so these rumours are not true as of today.”

West Ham supporters will surely want to see Scamacca given time, as the 23-year-old could end up being a top performer for the club once he adjusts to the style of football and the pace of the game in England.