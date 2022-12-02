AC Milan looking to make double Liverpool swoop next summer

AC Milan are looking to make a double swoop on Liverpool bringing in Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain next summer.

That’s according to Calcio Mercato, who claim AC Milan could look to sign the Liverpool duo next summer. Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain are both out of contract next summer, so the Italian club could transform their midfield for free.

Neither player has found consistent form for Liverpool, partly down to injuries, so there’s a good chance Liverpool could allow them both to leave next summer.

With Liverpool struggling in the Premier League this season, Jurgen Klopp will undoubtedly be looking to bring in reinforcements, particularly in midfield, so Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain could be sacrificed.

If Liverpool want to begin to battle at the top of the table, then they may have to consider making a marquee signing in the January transfer window.

Chelsea and Newcastle will be hoping to battle for the top four and with their new owners recently taking over their respective clubs, we could see the aforementioned duo splashing the cash in the upcoming window.