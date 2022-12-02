Alasdair Gold claims Antonio Conte has been handed setback at Tottenham

Antonio Conte has received a World Cup setback as Tottenham defender Ben Davies picked up a potential injury during Wales’ final game of the tournament against England on Tuesday. 

Tottenham journalist Alasdair Gold has been speaking on his latest YouTube video about the 29-year-old and stated that the Welsh defender did pick up an injury in the match against England but doesn’t know how serious it is.

The journalist stated: “As for the Welsh Spurs players in the Wales side, obviously Ben Davies looked like he picked up an injury, well he did pick up an injury and to come off towards the end so hopefully nothing serious.”

This would be a blow to Conte as Davies is a regular for Tottenham and the defender will be needed during the busy winter period.

