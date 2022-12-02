Alexander Isak return date revealed as Newcastle make decision on Chris Wood

Newcastle’s big summer signing Alexander Isak is expected to return to action for the Magpies’ Boxing Day clash with Leicester City.

That’s according to The Telegraph, as the striker has been out of action since September playing his last match in Newcastle’s 1-1 draw with Bournemouth before suffering a thigh injury on international duty with Sweden.

It remains to be seen if Isak will feature in Newcastle’s friendly with Al-Hilal next Thursday, but is likely to make an appearance at St James’ Park for the Magpies’ Rayo Vallecano match on Saturday 17th December.

In light of Isak’s return, The Telegraph have issued an update on Chris Wood’s future, reporting that the Tyneside club have decided not to sell the New Zealand international.

Wood is considered to be a reliable backup option by Eddie Howe and will slot in behind Isak and Callum Wilson in the pecking order.