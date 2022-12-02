Another club is looking to rival Al Nassr in their pursuit of former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo recently left Manchester United after the club opted to terminate his contract. With the controversy surrounding the player over the last few months, agreeing to part ways was probably for the best for all parties.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Al Nassr had submitted a €200m offer for Ronaldo per year to sign the former Manchester United man.

Ronaldo was yet to make a decision regarding the contract offer as he’s fully focused on the World Cup with Portugal.

However, Romano has now confirmed that another club has entered the race to sign him, he’s confirmed on his Youtube channel.

Romano has claimed that another Saudi club Al Hilal are preparing an offer to compete with their rivals to sign Ronaldo.

It would be a shame to not see Ronaldo playing in Europe after all these years, but it would be difficult for anyone to turn down an offer as big €200m per year.