Arsenal among a host of clubs to make contact with agent of World Cup star

Arsenal are among a host of clubs to make contact with the agent of Ghanaian star Mohammed Kudus.

Kudus has had a sensational tournament so far at the World Cup for Ghana. The 22-year-old has played predominantly as a centre-forward this season for Ajax, but has played in a slightly deeper role for Ghana at the World Cup.

Despite his slightly deeper role, Kudus has still popped up with the odd goal for his country, and his performances have turned the head of some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

90min has reported that Arsenal are among a host of clubs to be interested in signing Kudus after his World Cup displays so far.

The report claims that Everton, Liverpool, Tottenham, Newcastle, Borussia Dortmund, PSG, Lyon, Napoli, and Atletico Madrid are all monitoring his progress out in Qatar.

Kudus was close to signing for Everton in the summer, so it’s clear he’s up for a challenge away from Ajax.

With the calibre of clubs showing an interest in him, there’s no doubt Kudus will consider his options when the January transfer window opens.