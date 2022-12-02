Arsenal and Aston Villa showing an interest in €30m attacking midfielder

Arsenal and Aston Villa are showing an interest in Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.

Calhanoglu has started 13 games for Inter Milan this season, scoring twice and providing four assists. In 2017, Calhanoglu made the controversial switch from AC Milan to Inter, a move not made by too many due to their rivalry.

It’s unlikely that Inter Milan will be interested in selling their attacking midfielder, who is a key player for them this season, but that hasn’t stopped two Premier League clubs from showing an interest.

According to Inter Live, Arsenal and Aston Villa are interested in signing the Turkish international, who Inter value at around €30m.

Arsenal’s interest doesn’t make too much sense, with the likes of Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli and Fabio Vieira capable of playing in an attacking midfielder position.

Mikel Arteta may be considering bringing Calhanoglu in to add some experience to his side, but at €30m, the money could be spent more usefully elsewhere.

Both Arsenal and Aston Villa may have been hoping to secure themselves a bargain, but Inter Milan won’t want to sell on the cheap.