Atletico Madrid will allow talented forward Joao Felix to leave the club as soon as January, with Manchester United a potential suitor.

The Portugal international looks set to leave Spain soon after Atletico’s poor start to the season, in which they have already been eliminated from all European competitions.

The 23-year-old joined the La Liga side from Benfica in 2019 for £113 million, which is the fourth-highest fee on record. He had quickly become one of the most sought-after talents and exciting prospects in world football after winning the Golden Boy award and Primeira Liga in his final season in Portugal.

At Atletico, he has still been able to showcase his skilful talents but likely not in the way he had hoped under Diego Simeone, who is renowned for his defensive and low-risk style of play. Felix is often tied back to defensive duties and unable to make an impact on matches with the position he is deployed in.

Felix exit looms

According to Times Sport, Simeone’s side are ready to part ways with the Portugal forward and will listen to offers next month.

Manchester United are keen on recruiting the star and met with the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, in the summer.

The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo has opened the door for the Red Devils to be active in the forthcoming transfer market.

Felix’s fellow international teammates Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot may be a decisive factor in the attacker’s preference for his next destination.