Chelsea and Liverpool miss out on young talent as Manchester City agree deal

Chelsea and Liverpool look set to miss out on Sheffield United youngster Kyle Midwood with Manchester City agreeing a deal.

Top clubs in the Premier League will spend millions of pounds a year developing their own youngsters with the hope of them one day being first-team ready.

However, they also scout the globe to try and poach young talents from other clubs, and Manchester City have utilised this strategy effectively in the last few years.

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City have beaten Liverpool and Chelsea, amongst others, to the signing of 15-year-old Sheffield United youngster Midwood.

Manchester City have agreed to sign U15 Sheffield United top talent Kylan Midwood. ?? #MCFC They have beaten Chelsea, Liverpool, Leeds and Newcastle to the signing. City want to develop and sign the best young British talent and offer pathway to first team football. pic.twitter.com/63wLbFGnvI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 2, 2022

Midwood may have looked at the career trajectory of the likes of Phil Foden in order to influence his decision. Pep Guardiola managed Foden perfectly, keeping him at the club rather than sending him out on loan, and he’s now reaping the rewards.

Getting to the level of Foden will undoubtedly be almost impossible, but playing at a club like Manchester City will give him the best opportunity to fulfil his potential.