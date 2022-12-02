Chelsea receive boost in pursuit of forward as another club withdraws from race

Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of Palmeiras star Endrick as Barcelona have withdrawn from the race.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Chelsea are interested in signing young star Endrick.

The young Palmeiras prospect has been touted as one of the most exciting young talents in the world and is being closely monitored by multiple clubs.

However, one of those clubs has now withdrawn from the race, with Marca claiming that Barcelona are unable to compete due to their financial difficulties.

Chelsea may still have multiple clubs to compete with in the hunt for Endrick, but Barcelona struggling to afford the youngster is a huge boost.

The Spanish giants have a knack for attracting players to their club, as we saw during the summer transfer window. The likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Jules Kounde all joined Barcelona despite interest from elsewhere.

It will be interesting to see if Endrick makes the move to Europe in the January transfer window, but a loan move back to the Brazilian club is probably for the best for his development, as he may struggle to immediately break into the first-team of a top club.