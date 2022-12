Colombian footballer Andres Balanta has died after collapsing during training.

Balanta, who was playing for Argentinian side Atletico Tucuman, has unfortunately passed away after collapsing during training, the club have confirmed.

Balanta, just 22 years old, passed away on arrival at a hospital in San Miguel de Tucuman.

Local newspaper La Gaceta confirmed that Balanta has a history of fainting whilst playing for one of his previous clubs Deportivo Cali.